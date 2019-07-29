IN PICTURES: Thousands enjoy spectacular day at Linslade Canal Festival
Despite the grey skies and light rain, thousands of people enjoyed the Linslade Canal Festival at Tiddenfoot Waterside Park on Saturday.
Throughout the day visitors were treated to the sights and sounds of rural life and there was lots of entertainment for everyone from modern day to yesteryear.
Read the full story here: www.leightonbuzzardonline.co.uk/news/people/fun-for-everyone-at-linslade-canal-festival-1-9015491.
Linslade Canal Festival
Jane Russell
other
