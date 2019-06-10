In Pictures: Thousands support truck convoy as it passes through Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard
Thousands of residents took to the streets on Saturday to see the Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard truck convoy.
The crowds were keen to see the trucks, classic cars and motorcycles travel from Flamstead through Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard to the Billington Showground, with proceeds from the event going to Scotty’s Little Soldiers, Pilgrim Bandits and Royal British Legion Riders. For story here
The truck convoy passed through Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard