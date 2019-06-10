In Pictures: Thousands support truck convoy as it passes through Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard

The crowds were keen to see the trucks, classic cars and motorcycles travel from Flamstead through Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard to the Billington Showground, with proceeds from the event going to Scotty’s Little Soldiers, Pilgrim Bandits and Royal British Legion Riders. For story here



