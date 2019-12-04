Is it the end of live bands at The Wheatsheaf in Leighton Buzzard as couple depart

The landlady of the Wheatsheaf rang the bell for last orders for the final time on Sunday morning as Liz and Geoff Bottoms left the pub after 35 years.

The Wheatsheaf, in North Street, has seen some great musicians and bands playing over the decades, and on Saturday night, The Informers took to the pub's stage for the final performance at the pub.

L to R Michelle, Maxine, Rhiannon, Carl, Jenny, Liz, Jarrod, Fiona, Neil, Marina and April.

The band played three sets over the evening, finishing shortly before midnight, the last song they played was their own Christmas song.

The pub was busy all night and ran out of beer by 10pm and emergency supplies had to be sourced from a local retailer.

On Friday night the staff and customers put on the final 'Wheatie' pantomime - 'Wizard of Oz' for customers (version written by Maxine).

At the end of the panto Liz and Geoff were presented with a gift of a holiday voucher from a collection held by staff and customers, the panto was followed by a 'cheesy disco' that carried on until 1am.

The Wheatsheaf

During the week, most of the pub staff had a symbolic 'wheat ear' tattoo done - the combined 'ears' making a wheatsheaf.

After a busy night, the staff were back on Sunday clearing out everything not on the inventory so the new manager could take over on Monday.