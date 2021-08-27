Isabelle Benfeito proud to represent Bedfordshire in finals of Junior Miss British Isles

A determined girl from Great Billington is proud to represent Bedfordshire as a finalist in the Junior Miss British Isles competition.

Isabelle Benfeito, 11, will travel to Chester Racecourse on September 4 as she braves a glamorous catwalk show to be in with a chance of being crowned the champion.

Talented Isabelle is one of 40 finalists and will run against entrants from all across the British Isles, with the winner announced on the day.

Isabelle Benfeito

Isabelle told the LBO: “I wanted to enter because I love competitions and I love modelling, so I thought that it would be a great combination.

“I have seen these modelling competitions and I have always wanted to be in one. They seem so exciting!

“So far, I had to go to Liverpool to have an amazing photo shoot. They took some great photos which I really love.

“I really enjoyed taking part in the photo shoot as they took lots of photos and I got to wear lots of different outfits.”

Isabelle Benfeito.

If Isabelle wins the competition she will be the lucky recipient of a £1,000 prize, as well as a Junior Miss British Isles crown, winner’s sash, four photoshoots throughout the year, a day out with a friend at a filming and selfie studio, a family photoshoot, introductions with leading model agencies, and more.

Previous winners of Miss British Isles organised events have gone on to be signed by top modelling agencies, taken part in major TV shows and have even appeared in Bollywood films.

Mum, Lina, said: “I’m very excited for Isabelle to be in the final and I know she will enjoy it even if she doesn’t win.”

Isabelle concluded: “I’m feeling very thrilled and excited about the final because I can’t wait to meet all of the other finalists and take part in the cat walk show.”

Isabelle attends Tring Park School for the performing arts and her hobbies include include baking, drama and modern dance.