It’s back to the ’70s as Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre marks its 40th anniversary

Leighton Buzzard Library and Theatre is celebrating its ruby anniversary next week – 40 years after it first opened its doors to the public.

Officially launched in October 1979 by Lord Miles of Blackfriars, the ‘Library and arts centre’, as it was known then, has been going strong ever since.

Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre

To celebrate the milestone the centre will be showing a series of iconic 1979 films throughout the week and finishing with a 70s themed disco.

Doctor Sticks (ex Boogie Wonderband) will be the DJ and there will be a percussionist playing 70s tunes, plus great 70s tribute band Huggy Flares will be performing live on stage.

With authentic games and memorabilia in the lounge, a 1979 quiz for some brave contestants and prizes for the best fancy dress, it’s going to be a special night.

The programme is

Tuesday, Oct 1, 8pm - All That Jazz

Wednesday, Oct 2, 8pm - Quadrophenia

Thursday, Oct 3, 8pm - The Wanderers

Friday, Oct 4, 7.30pm - 70s Night.

Over the years the centre has seen many famous faces, some before they were famous, including poet John Hegley and a range of comedians including Lee Evans, Mark Thomas, Jeremy Hardy, Mel and Sue, Linda Smith, Dominic Holland, Mark Steel and Sean Locke.

They’ve even got a current rising comedian coming soon too, Vikki Stone, as seen on Good Morning Britain and I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here Now.

Councillor Ian Dalgarno, Executive Member for Community services, said: “Forty years of library and theatre services is a remarkable achievement, not only for the centre but for the town itself. I would like to thank all the staff and volunteers, past and present, who have made it such an important part of the community.

“This is an amazing resource in the local community with the theatre offering a wide range of music, stand-up comedy, cinema and event National Theatre Live showings. The library not only offers the usual services, but it hosts a number of clubs for residents to come and enjoy ranging from family history, Lego, scrapbooking, plus many more.

“We hope everyone enjoys the celebrations on offer and continues to use the service for a very long time.”

> To book any of the celebration events at the library theatre or to see what else is coming soon visit http://leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk. To check out the clubs and services available in the library visit: http://virtual-library.culturalservices.net/.

> Are you a regular library theatre user? What’s been your favourite performance over the years? Email news@lbobserver.co.uk