It's a Happy 100th birthday for Eaton Bray great grandmother Florence

An Eaton Bray great-grandmother celebrated her 100th birthday in style surrounded by her closest family.

Florence Hawes, who was born on February 25, 1922, was treated to a huge balloon, birthday cards, penguin-themed gifts and not one, but two cakes to mark the special occasion.

Florence, (whose favourite animal is the Antarctic bird) was delighted to share the special day with her nearest and dearest, and admired yummy treats made by her family, and the staff at New Meppershall Care Home.

Florence and family on her special day.

Her daughter, Tina, who lives in Eaton Bray, and turned 70 on Tuesday (March 1), said: "She saw her 100th birthday, which was brilliant.

"It was very good; we had cake, sang Happy Birthday to her, and we got a picture of all the family with her and a 100th birthday balloon behind her bed."

Florence, "a real old cockney", was born in Bermondsey, London, "within the sounds of the old bow-bells".

As the eldest child she helped to raise her younger siblings - two brothers and one sister - and has memories of burning anything, including rubber, on the family fire to keep warm.

Florence now and, right, as a younger woman

Talking her mother's wartime experiences, Tina told the LBO: "She used to bike to work and pass by a lorry load of soldiers and they used to wolf whistle her!

"She worked in a factory when she was younger and when she met my Dad, he was a postman."

However, World War Two, of course, also brought heartache.

Tina explained: "She had a friend who used to work in the same factory as her. She went to work one day and the friend never turned up.

Lucky Florence was made not one, but two cakes.

"She went [to her friend's home] and the whole road had been blown up. Her friend had obviously been killed.

"It was horrible, horrible. She used to walk along the roads and see the bodies covered up. It must have been awful."

However, Florence was a strong lady, and the end of the war saw happiness ahead for she and her soul mate, Lionel Hawes.

The couple had Tina, their daughter, when Florence was 30 and the family lived happily in London before a house-exchange saw them relocate to Luton when Tina was 15.

The big smoke had become too crowded, but the Bedfordshire town promised a quieter life.

Remembering her happy childhood memories with Florence as mum, Tina said: "She was a brilliant lady, she's a lovely lady. I have been horse-mad all my life and they bought me a pony years ago, and when my daughters were little they bought them a pony."

Speaking about holidays, she added: "It was great. I was an only child and they used to take me on holiday and I would take a friend from school with me to keep me company.

"We went to Clacton, South End, Bournemouth, the Isle of Wight - Mum and Dad never had a car so we used to go on coaches. It was great fun. Great memories!"

After moving to Luton, the family arranged another house exchange and relocated to Dunstable.

They then settled in Eaton Bray, and after Tina married her husband, Brian, the newlyweds also moved to a home the village.

Florence and Lionel lived there for many happy years; indeed Lionel the postie was well-loved for delivering children special birthday and Christmas gifts.

When he died aged 74, Florence then moved in with Tina and her husband and enjoyed being close to her family.

Tina said: "We've always got on so well, always have done. I've always got on brilliant with mum.

"She has a sense of humour. When she was here, my husband used to come down in the morning and say, 'hello trouble', and she used to say, 'hello pest!'

"She does this with the carers. They come in and say 'Hi Flo, you alright' - and she says, 'I'm half left'.

"Just over 100 and she's still got a sense of humour!"