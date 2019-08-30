Jon gearing up for charity cycle ride covering the 80 miles of the Greensand Ridge

To mark 20 years of the Greensand Trust, one of the charity’s directors is preparing to embark on an ambitious 80 mile cycle ride.

Jon Balaam, the trust’s director of development, will be cycling the entire length of the Greensand Ridge - and back again on Friday September 6.

The trust was formed in 1999 to protect and enhance the landscape, wildlife and history of the Greensand Ridge, and to engage people with it.

For the anniversary ride Jon will be cycling the route of the ridge, stopping off along the way at 20 places the trust has helped protect or develop over the years.

He will be raising funds through the ride for the trust’s 20th anniversary fundraising appeal to purchase and restore plots of ancient woodland at Kings Wood and Rushmere National Nature Reserve.

King’s Wood is part of the largest area of ancient woodland in Bedfordshire and according to the record books has been woodland since the original wildwood covered the country after the last ice age.

Jon will be joined by Lisa King from the Bedfordshire Rural Communities charity, who has worked with him throughout his 11 years at the trust, supporting several important trust projects.

Lisa is raising money for the mental health charity MIND.

The Greensand Ridge route, which the pair will be following, begins in Leighton Buzzard and finishes at Gamlingay in Cambridgeshire.

The route of the ridge passes Woburn Abbey and Ampthill Park and then connects with the John Bunyan Trail.

Jon has set himself a target of raising £500 and is already halfway towards its target.

You can donate to Jon at www.greensandtrust.org/fundraisers and to Lisa at https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser