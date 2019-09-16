Katharine’s marathon effort to support Leighton Buzzard charities

The Community Champion for Morrisons Leighton Buzzard is taking on the challenge of seven half marathons to raise money for two charities.

Katharine Smith has already completed four of the seven half marathons she is running this year for Reclaim Life and KidsOut.

Katharine has completed four Half Marathons to raise money for two charities

She said: “Reclaim Life are a local charity who offer five free sessions of life coaching to local people suffering from depression, anxiety, panic attacks trauma or low self esteem.

“KidsOut is a national charity with local focus. They provide positive opportunities and experiences to enhance the wellbeing and outlook of disadvantaged children, supporting them in becoming well-integrated members of society. I don’t find running comes easily, I really do struggle. I think mile 10 is the worst, those last 3 miles go on forever. I have already completed 4 half marathons, that is 52 miles done and 39 miles to go.

“Donations can be made online or in person at the Morrisons customer service desk.”

To support Reclaim life visit www.wonderful.org/ fundraiser/twohalfmarathonsmkbedford-2fee9d87. She will be match funded up to £1,000 through the Morrisons Foundation.

Katharine has completed four Half Marathons to raise money for two charities

Katharine has already completed the Berkhamsted Half Marathon in March, the MK Half Marathon in May, the Buckingham Half Marathon in June and the Bedford Half Marathon earlier this month.

She is planning to run the Royal Parks Half in October, the MK Winter Half Marathon in December and either the Dirt Half Maraton or the Love Luton Half Marathon.