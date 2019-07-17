Katie Piper helps easyJet launch flying libraries at Luton Airport

Author and presenter, Katie Piper, visited Luton Airport on Monday to launch easyJet’s new summer on-board lending library.

Katie did a special reading for children from Cockernhoe and Ramridge Primary Schools in Luton as part of the launch of easyJet’s Flybraries, which will see more than 300 aircraft stocked with over 60,000 copies of children’s books in seven European languages.

Katie Piper at the launch of easyJet's flying libraries PNL-190717-091143001

A new study, which polled 2,000 British parents with children aged 6–12, reveals that 90% of children enjoy being read aloud to and 91% of parents enjoyed sharing a book with their child.

Child respondents revealed they would be happy to swap 30 minutes watching TV or a movie (29%), playing on the Xbox or other gaming device (27%) or going to bed earlier (21%).

The research was commissioned by easyJet to mark the launch of a European-wide initiative to make it easier for parents and children to make reading part of their holiday this summer.

The airline is teaming up with leading publisher, HarperCollins Children’s Books, to put books in the passenger seat-pockets of flights departing from the UK.

The featured titles include: Dinosaur Juniors by Rob Biddulph, Mog and Bunny by Judith Kerr, Paddington Abroad by Michael Bond, The Boy Who Could Do What He Liked by David Baddiel, and Geek Girl by Holly Smale.

Mum-of two-Katie said: “Holidays offer the perfect opportunity to make time for sharing stories with your little ones. I love it when Belle and I get stuck into a book together so when easyJet told me they were going to be providing Flybraries on tens of thousands of flights this summer, I was delighted to get involved. I hope that families across Europe will be entertained on board as they get hooked on a book together.”

Free samples will also be available to download when they land at www.easyjet.com/en/flybraries