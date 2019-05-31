‘Leading a good, healthy life got me to 100’ says Wing centenarian Billie

Rose Casey, who is known by family and friends as Billie, marked the incredible milestone of becoming a centenarian at Carey Lodge care home in Wing last weekend.

Billie was delighted to receive a telegram from the Queen and was the centre of attention at a special tea party with family and fellow residents. She was presented with a pink birthday cake (her favourite colour) to mark the occasion on Saturday, May 25.

Billie with chef manager Jane Savage

With four grandchildren and eight great grandchildren, Billie married at the age of 19 and devoted many years to running the family home and raising her children. She reflected on how the Air Force took her late husband George to Coningsby Airfield to work as leading air craftsman on the Lancaster Bombers and how happy she was when he was demobbed and returned home to Billie and his children.

When asked about the secret to happiness having turned 100, Billie simply said she felt it was “leading a good, healthy life.”

Sue Faulkner, community and lifestyle manager at The Fremantle Trust, said: “We were honoured to be part of this wonderful occasion. Billie is such a valued member of our community here so it was lovely to see her surrounded by family and friends on her special day.”