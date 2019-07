Morrisons in Leighton Buzzard is working with The Alzheimer's Society to host an information session on how to become a Dementia Friend.

The free interactive information centre, on Monday, July 23, at the supermarket on Lake Street, will help people understand how dementia affects a person and what you can do to make a difference.

Morrisons in Leighton Buzzard

Anyone of any age can be a Dementia Friend, the information session is at 6pm and is on for one hour.