Leighton Buzzard author dedicates her first book to her son

An author from Leighton Buzzard is preparing for the launch of her first book, Star In The Shadows.

Helen Buckley's first book is being published by Austin Macauley publishers on Wednesday, October 30, and she is having a book launch two days later at the Happydashery, in Leighton Buzzard.

Helen with her book, Star in the Shadows

Star in the Shadows is a contemporary women's fiction story about a pop star trying to escape her past, and the family she loves and leaves behind. It's a story of fame, shame, family, and love.

The 34-year-old said: "The book is dedicated to my son, who is now six months old.

"Last year my husband and I were unable to have a baby, I started writing, it was my way of dealing with it.

"As I finished the book, I found out I was pregnant, it was our first try on IVF.

"The book is not drawn from my own experience, I am definitely not a pop star, but it deals with a rags to riches story about a girl who tries to hide her past from the public eye."

Helen is doing a book signing at Leighton Buzzard Market Bookstall from 10am till 2pm on Tuesday, November 5.

For more about Helen visit: www.buckleybooks.org.