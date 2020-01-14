Leighton Buzzard business celebrates first anniversary with move to bigger shop

A couple from Leighton Buzzard are celebrating a successful first year with a move to a bigger building as their business expands.

Danny McCann, 32, and his wife Alice, 27, began upcycling vintage furniture and selling it online at the start of last year, in March they opened Reclaimed Reloved, a family run bespoke furniture shop, in Old Road, Linslade.

Danny and Alice are expanding the business with a move to a bigger shop

Next month, the couple will be moving again to a larger premises in Waterbourne Walk.

Danny said: "We are in the process of doing the shop up at the moment and are hoping to open on the 1st February.

"It is exciting for us, we are moving to 29 Waterborne Walk, we are expanding and moving to a bigger unit.

"We have had a good year and we have been really busy and we just need somewhere bigger that will help us grow.

A before and after picture of an item the couple upcycled

"We need a bigger space to showcase the ranges we stock and we are also going to be adding to the homeware range, we also wanted somewhere that is more accessible for customers.

"The upcycling items have been going really well and we also do a service where we collect people's furniture, do it up how they want and then return it to them, that has been really popular with our customers."

For more information about Reclaimed Reloved, visit: reclaimedreloved.com.