Leighton Buzzard businesswoman celebrates a successful year

A woman from Leighton Buzzard is celebrating a successful year for Glamavan with the launch of biodegradable glitter.

Toni Cassidy, owner of Glamavan, left the police last December to run her business full time. She set up the mobile pamper service two years ago after noticing a gap in the market and the business has gone from strength to strength, and she is now doing it full time.

Toni Cassidy and Leighton Buzzard Town Mayor, cllr David Bowater

Toni, who was runner up for Business Woman of the Year 2019 at the SME Luton and Bedfordshire Business Awards, has now launched an online shop and new products.

On Sunday, December 1, Toni organised a launch party for the new products at Happy Dashery and the Town Mayor, cllr David Bowater, attended.

She said: "The launch party for the biodegradable cosmetic glitter brand and a glitter gel, went really well, we had quite a few people come, we had drinks and mice pies.

"The Town Mayor also came down to the launch party, and he got a glitter tash done.

Glamavan has launched new products. Photo by Nicki Spendelow from FJS Photography

"We are still doing our pamper parties, slumber parties and glitter bar hire services, they are all really popular.

"We now have an online shop where people can purchase the products, and they are currently being stocked in Happy Dashery and we have more shops to speak to who are interested in stocking as well.

"It's officially been a year since I've left the Police doing Glamavan full time, in that time we have launched the slumber party service, launched the products and officially Trademarked. I love doing this full time."

Glamavan covers Northamptonshire, Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire, Berkshire, Oxfordshire, Cambridgeshire, London, Surrey, Essex, Sussex and Kent.

New products from Glamavan. Photo by Nicki Spendelow from FJS Photography

For more information visit: www.facebook.com/UKGlamavan.