Leighton Buzzard care home fined by Care Quality Commission after inspection

A residential care home in Leighton Buzzard has been fined after being rated as 'requires improvement' in their latest inspection by the Care Quality Commission.

Claremont House, of Lovent Drive, was rated as 'requires improvement' in four out of the five areas inspected by the CQC - safe, effective, caring and responsible - it was rated as 'inadequate' in well-led.

The report was published on Friday, December 6, the inspection was in July.

Action is being taken against the provider of this service, Abreu Limited, also known as Claremont House.

On the CQC website it says: "A Fixed Penalty Notice was served against the provider of Abreu Limited on 25 October 2019 for failure to comply with notification requirement under Regulation 18 of the Care Quality Commission (Registration) Regulations 2009.

"Offence under Regulation 25 of the 2009 Regulations. Abreu Limited were providing the regulated activity of Accommodation for persons who require nursing or personal care at the time the offence was committed. Abreu Limited have accepted and paid the fine in relation to the fixed penalty notice."

Claremont House provides care to 15 people aged 65 and over.

Two inspectors carried out this inspection, during the inspection they spoke with six people who used the service and four relatives about their experience of the care provided, they also spoke with eight members of staff including the provider, registered manager, deputy manager, senior care workers, care workers, the chef and activity co-ordinator.

They reviewed records, including audits, policies and procedures

In the CQC report it said: "Most people told us they felt safe and relatives confirmed they believed their family member to be safe and comfortable at the home. One person had complained to the registered manager of poor treatment from staff supporting them.

"People's needs were assessed but the information was not always fully recorded meaning staff were not fully aware of people's preferences.

"People did not feel staff supported them to maintain or develop their independence. People gave positive feedback about staff supported people to promote their privacy and dignity when washing and bathing.

"People's views on how well staff treated them varied, some felt staff were 'brilliant' and other people felt staff did not always listen to them. Relatives and health professionals were involved in regular reviews of people's care.

"We have identified breaches in relation to the safe management of medicines, failure to notify the commission of serious incidents and cleanliness, décor and suitability of the environment.

"We also found breaches in relation to poor record keeping and assessment of risks, lack of personalised care and unsafe staff recruitment processes at this inspection.

"These shortfalls lead to a breach in relation to provider and registered manager oversight of the service delivery. This was a breach of regulation and we have imposed positive conditions on the providers registration to drive improvement in these areas.

"The provider had failed to notify the CQC of serious incidents. This was a breach of regulation and we issued a fixed penalty notice. The provider accepted a fixed penalty and paid this in full.

"We will request an action plan for the provider to understand what they will do to improve the standards of quality and safety. We will work alongside the provider and local authority to monitor progress. We will return to visit as per our re-inspection programme. If we receive any concerning information we may inspect sooner."

The last rating for this service, published in January 2017, was 'good'.

A spokesperson for Claremont House said: "We are working with Central Bedfordshire Council to make improvements and we are upgrading the audit process, which needed updating since the previous management.

"We are also working with other care homes in the area to see best practice and look at what we can do to continue to improve."