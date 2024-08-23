Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leighton Forest Care Home has received a ‘Good’ rating 10 months after being threatened with closure.

The home, formerly known as Swiss Cottage, was taken over by Pressbeau Ltd in November 2023 and has been completely transformed with a refurbishment programme costing around £900k.

It was transferred to new ownership after being placed in Special Measures following the Care Quality Commission (CQC) twice rating the home as ‘inadequate’. The CQC said it was taking action to protect its 30 residents.

The watchdog had visited to follow up on concerns found in previous inspections, including around people’s safety, person-centred care, and poor leadership. reporting it was “deeply disappointed”.

Leighton Forest Care Home has now been given a 'Good' rating

But the new leadership and improvements have now met with local authority approval thanks to the transformation works.

A spokesperson for Central Beds Council said: “Leighton Forest Care Home recently transitioned to new ownership in the spring of this year. While the home has not yet been inspected by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) under its new management, it has undergone a thorough evaluation by the local council. This assessment was conducted using the PAMMS Contract and Compliance Assessment Framework, an advanced online tool designed to evaluate the quality of care and ensure compliance with contractual obligations for providers of adult social care services.

“Following the assessment the provider received a rating of ‘Good’ with no concerns identified regarding the standard of service provision.”

Georgio Loizou, Pressbeau regional manager, said: "As part of the refurbishment plan, we have completely refreshed the appearance of the home as it was looking tired but also made structural changes so that the environment is more conducive to providing outstanding care. We created units to meet the needs of the residents, for example, there is now a specialist unit designed with the purpose of providing care for those living with dementia.

One of the new social hubs created to meet the needs of residents, which include a specialist unit designed with the purpose of providing care for thoseliving with dementia.

"A second lift was also added to make sure there is always a link between the two storeys as it was a risk in case the only lift failed or required maintenance work. We also created a new range of communal spaces, We invested a huge amount of time into developing and empowering the staff team to be able to provide better care and experience to our residents and their families.

He said the home had lacked quality management systems to monitor and improve standards – but that new systems implemented “consistently assist the management to improve the quality of service, and this has been validated by the recent local authority inspection.”

The new owners also ‘re-admitted’ every resident to establish a detailed understanding of their needs and to develop personalised care plans with staff ‘re-inducted’ to benefit from the Pressbeau training programme.

Pressbeau Ltd is a family run business established in 1985 that operates several care homes with a strong history of turning around failing care homes. Pressbeau currently operates four other care homes in Central Bedfordshire, all of which are rated Good by the CQC and the local authority. They are New Meppershall (Shefford), Taymer (Silsoe), Rosalyn House (Houghton Regis) and Village Green (Marston Moretaine).