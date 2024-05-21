Leighton Buzzard charity take over 20,000 disadvantaged children out for a fun day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In the shadow of All Saints Church in Leighton Buzzard are the offices to a national children's charity who every June organise the largest day out for disadvantaged children in the UK. Many of these children will have never been on a fun day out before and some will never have even seen the sea.

The charity is called KidsOut, also known as the Fun & Happiness Charity, who provide positive experiences to thousands of underprivileged children, plus children with life-limiting conditions, and those who along with their mothers, have fled domestic abuse and live in refuge.

The charity was founded in 1990 when the late Lady Grantchester of the Littlewoods empire, suggested to the Rotary Club in Kingston that they take a group of 200 disadvantaged children to Thorpe Park.

The day was so successful that she went on to offer a one-off grant to any Rotary Clubs to also take part. Overnight, over 800 Rotary Clubs put forward their services.

Children enjoy fun day out

Within a very short time, the event which now takes place each year on the second Wednesday in June, became the biggest single outing for disadvantaged children in the UK involving 20,000 children.

With the help of 2500 volunteers from the National Rotary Club of Great Britain, children who with their parent will have fled domestic abuse and live in refuge, plus other disadvantaged children and those with life-limiting conditions, will spend a carefree fun day out at the seaside, or at one of 73 venues, including theme parks and zoos.

One refuge manager said, “Giving the children something to look forward to can be transformative. They suffer so much trauma and upheaval coming into refuge and sadly many think it’s their fault.

"We often hear mums say that it’s the first time they will have seen their children laugh since arriving in refuge. The children not only enjoy a day out when they can just be children and have fun, they also get to meet other children from similar backgrounds and develop new friendships.

"This is very important particularly when they will have left all their friends and family behind them.”

KidsOut also provides a box of new toys for children coming into refuge as well as something to open at Christmas, with the charity running an online present shop called the “Giving Tree, Fun & Happiness Shop,”from which people can buy a gift or fun day out for a disadvantaged child.

CEO of KidsOut said, “As parents usually have to give up all employment when escaping domestic abuse and move into refuge, money is tight or virtually non-existent. Many mothers wrap the toys and give them as gifts to their children from themselves.

"We often receive moving messages of thanks from mums to say that without the charity’s help they would never have been able to afford to buy their children anything, never mind take them on a day trip.

"Some mothers even tell us that they have never been on a fun day out with their children. it’s clear that the occasions are often as happy for them as they are for their families.”

A spokesperson for KidsOut said, “Like all charities, the organisation relies on donations and volunteers who fundraise for them and we are receiving more requests than ever to help children in need.

"Until relatively recently we have not shouted about the work we do but with a growing number of children requiring our services we are having to raise more awareness of our services so that we can respond to the demand.

"The Giving Tree, Fun & Happiness Shop on our website provides people with the opportunity to help bring some happiness to a vulnerable child’s life. No donation is too small and there are options to buy a disadvantaged child a trip to the seaside and other gifts starting from just £5.

"We are hoping that on this June 12th, more people than ever will want to help support what is an incredible, moving, cause.”