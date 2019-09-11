Leighton Buzzard choir is welcoming new singers

A choir in Leighton Buzzard is looking for more people to join the weekly singing club.

Glee Club UK meet every Wednesday at Greenleas Primary School and choir leader, Rachel Maloy, is inviting people to pop down and try out a free session.

Glee Club UK in Leighton Buzzard

Earlier this year, the club were looking for more men to join the choir and since the appeal they have had several men join.

Now they are looking for men and women, over the age of 16, to attend a free taster session to see if they like it.

The first session of the term is Wednesday, September 18, from 7.30pm till 9.15pm.

Rachel Maloy said: "We want anyone new to come along and join, both women and men.

"All choirs are good socially, and singing has many benefits for people, both mentally and socially.

“It is good for people’s mental wellbeing and health and it gives people the chance to meet new people and make friends.

“You do not need to have any singing experience, there are no auditions and no solos.

“Singing helps people get away from their everyday lives, it might people get away from the everyday stresses of life and can help them relax.

“Our choir provides a fantastic opportunity for singing, laughter, education, socialising and cake eating!

“We are a really friendly group of people, if you would like to come down and try it out, you can try a free taster session.”

For more details about the choir, email Rachel on: rachelm@gleeclubuk.co.uk