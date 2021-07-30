Leighton Buzzard diner's new burger will raise money for The Frank Bruno Foundation

A Leighton Buzzard restaurant has rustled up a tasty new treat to throw its weight behind boxer Frank Bruno s mental health charity.

The Dine Yard, Waterborne Walk, has released a mighty new meal called 'The Bruno Burger', which looks to pack a punch on your tastebuds whilst also giving you that feel-good community feeling.

That's because for every Bruno Burger scoffed down, £1.50 will go towards The Frank Bruno Foundation, which helps people who are facing or recovering from mental ill health.

The Bruno Burger. Photos: The Dine Yard

Talking about why he chose the boxer's charity, James Pratt, owner of The Dine Yard, told the LBO: "Frank is local to us, literally five minutes away, and mental health is a massive issue in this day and age.

"Come and try our Bruno Burger. It's a lovely tasting burger and it will do wonders for a fantastic cause!"

The Bruno Burger is comprised of three beef patties, multiple cheeses - from nacho to cheddar cheese, a chicken breast coated in sticky Korean sauce, and of course lettuce and tomatoes. It also comes with a portion of loaded fries, complete with jalapeños, chives, crispy onions and The Dine Yard's own Red Devil Sauce.

The mighty meal is already on sale in the town centre restaurant, and soon the diner hopes to receive a special visitor.

James added: "Frank will be with us at some point to give it a try."

The Frank Bruno Foundation states that its primary function is to provide a safe environment with the aim to "improve the mental wellbeing of participants who are facing or recovering from mental ill health".

It does this primarily through the delivery of its 'Round By Round' 12 week wellbeing and non-contact boxing programme, complemented by a need led wrap around support service.

> On September 18 The Dine Yard will be holding a music festival, with local musicians playing throughout the day and X Factor winner Ben Haenow performing at 8pm.