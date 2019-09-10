Leighton Buzzard earns 11 Anglia in Bloom golds but is pipped to Large Town title by Dunstable

Leighton Buzzard had many golden moments to enjoy as the results of Anglia in Bloom were revealed today, but was pipped to the Large Town top accolade by neighbouring Dunstable.

Leighton Buzzard and Linslade earned 11 golds and 2 Silver Gilts in this year’s competition following a summer of judging across the region, the results of which were unveiled this afternoon during a ceremony in St Ives.

Anglia in Bloom judging in Leighton Buzzard in July

The town picked up a Gold Award in the Large Town (12,001 - 35,000 residents) category, along with Huntingdon, Rayleigh, St Ives and Wisbech, but it was Dunstable that was crowned the overall winner and a fellow Gold Award recipient.

In the Parks (Large Over 10 Acres) section, Pages Park and Mentmore Park earned Golds, with Tiddenfoot Waterside Park receiving a Silver Gilt. The overall winner was Nowton Park, Bury St Edmunds.

Parson’s Close Recreation Ground was the overall and Gold Award winner, however, in the Parks (Medium 5 to 10 Acres) section, with Linslade Rec rewarded with a Silver Gilt.

Cemeteries (Large) also saw a Leighton Buzzard triumph, with the overall winner/Gold Award accolade received by Vandyke Road Cemetery. Dunstable Cemetery receiving a Gold Award too.

Old Linslade Cemetery also earned a Gold in the Small Cemeteries section, the overall joint winners both being from Huntingdon.

The Best Woodland category saw Linslade Wood crowned overall/Gold Award winner.

The town’s pubs were also toasting success. Joint winners and receiving a Gold Award each were The Golden Bell and The Hare Inn, while The Stag and The Ship Inn also received Gold Awards.

In the special award section, Leighton Linslade was the winner of Best Drought /Sustainable Garden.

In the villages (301-2,500 residents) category, Woburn received a Silver Gilt Award.

The best overall entry and winner of the Anglia in Bloom trophy was Hunstanton.

George Dawson Chairman of Anglia in Bloom, said: “Once again this year the Anglia region has bloomed, with communities coming together to clear, clean and brighten their local environments. From small villages to large cities residents have taken up the challenge to improve the visual aspect of their streets by making floral displays and clearing litter.

“Councils and Local Authorities have seen the value of this volunteer army and have found resources to support them. The benefits have been evaluated with more visitors to the area and therefore improve economy. Community satisfaction has also increased and young people have engaged in various projects including litter removal and art in the landscape.”

Chris Durham, Chair of Judges and Vice-Chair of Anglia in Bloom, said: “The 2019 judging campaign has been very successful with the team of judges travelling and judging the whole of the Anglia region, the standard of the entries once again has been raised and the hard work and enthusiasm from of all communities really shone through making judging a pleasure for all.

“Judges were really impressed with community enthusiasm, creativity and the resourcefulness to include re-cycled and up-cycled items within their floral and sustainable displays, a prominent and important theme throughout.

“This year’s judging campaign has strengthened our ethics, Anglia in Bloom really does bind communities together throughout the East of England giving all one common purpose and credible recognition of achievements.”

Brian Thornton President of Anglia in Bloom, added: “Each year we see more gold awards presented, the key to a successful campaign is communities working together, improving and making their neighbourhoods a better place to live, work and visit.

“We don’t know what 2020 has in store for us, but what we do know is that a successful organisation is one that doesn’t let the grass grow under it’s feet, we pride ourselves in the fact that we are progressive and listen to all who participate in our campaign, we are delighted to support, advise and encourage community aims and goals that help to make the Anglia region Bio diversely rich.”