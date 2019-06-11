Leighton Buzzard golfers take on 72 holes to raise money for Macmillan

A team of golfers from Leighton Buzzard will be taking part in the longest day golf challenge at Chalgrave Manor Golf Club on Wednesday, June 26.

Par Tee On, made up of Samantha Stanbridge, 33, her brothers Shawn, 37 and Luke 23, and friend Ricky Kent 32, are hoping to raise £537 for Macmillan.

Ricky, Sam, Luke and Shawn

Sam, of Hockliffe, said: “We are doing the golf challenge to raise money for Macmillan.

“We all play golf together and saw the challenge and thought we would sign up, in total there are about 2,500 teams taking part.”

The team will tee off at around 4.45am.

Sam added: “72 holes, 16 hours and 22 miles will be a challenge for us all but nothing compared to the challenges that patients of Macmillan face everyday.”

To make a donation visit: https://longestdaygolf.macmillan.org.uk/Team/parteeon2.