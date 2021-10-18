Leighton Buzzard gym holds fantastic fitness day for Macmillan Cancer Support

Energie Fitness held a fantastic fundraising day for Macmillan Cancer Support by asking Leighton Buzzard residents to put their stamina to the test.

This summer, the team invited members and non members a-like to compete in a tough exercise challenge outside the gym, with the workout including rowing, air bikes, SkiErgs, and plyo boxes.

If that wasn't enough, participants then had to complete walk outs (into a plank position), squat jumps, burpees and sit ups, before running around the building to finish their task.

Macmillan Cancer Support fitness day. Photos: Energie Fitness.

Organiser Lucy Andrews, 47, said: "It was really, really good fun and quite intense! We raised £2,257.

"We had some medals made and we gave one lady an award because she found it so so tough, but she didn't give up.

"We've had lots of support from businesses, friends and family and thank everyone who took part."

The company chose to donate to Macmillan Cancer Support after Lucy was inspired by two people very close to her heart.

Macmillan Cancer Support fitness day. Photos: Energie Fitness.

The charity provides specialist health care, information and financial support to people affected by cancer and campaigns for better cancer care.

Lucy said: "My sister Alex was diagnosed with cancer this year. I wanted to raise money so I spoke to [operations manager] Phil Culley and we decided to come up with something.

"I also have a friend called Helen who had breast cancer. She works for Macmillan and is now in remission. Her story is incredible.

"My family all fell apart when we found out about Alex's cancer, but she's got so much empathy and so much humility for other people, and so much humour; she makes other people feel at ease. She's just amazing.

Macmillan Cancer Support fitness day. Photos: Energie Fitness.

"Meanwhile Helen could give me all the information I needed and if there was something we didn't understand, then she would find out for me. She has been really helpful."

Brave Alex is fighting breast cancer and has already undergone seven sessions of chemotherapy, with one remaining.

She is also due to have a double mastectomy and her radiotherapy will start in 2022.

Lucy would like to thank everyone who donated raffle prizes, including Shell Garage (free petrol), the Magic Car Wash, Amazon, and The Body Shop. There was also a MyZone belt, a one month free gym membership, five three-day guest passes, and lots of wine up for grabs.

Macmillan Cancer Support fitness day. Photos: Energie Fitness.

Lucy would also like to thank Alex, who kindly donated a bottle of champagne, and their mum, Jenny Wellard, who came to help out on the day.