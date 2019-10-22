Leighton Buzzard gym raises £1,000 for Cancer Research UK

Energie Fitness Leighton Buzzard combined two campaigns to help raise over £1,000 for Cancer Research UK and raise awareness of breast cancer.

The gym, on Leighton Road combined, it's National Fitness Day campaign with the Health and Fitness Cancer charity campaign #PurplePad.

Gym Upholstery UK, founded by Dean Boyle in 2001, provides an on-site fitness equipment upholstery repair service for gyms across the UK.

Dean's wife Joanne was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013 and after battling the disease for six years, she passed away aged 44, on May 6, this year.

In memory of Joanne, health and fitness clubs are encouraged to replace one chest pad in their gym with a purple one, to raise awareness for breast cancer.

On Wednesday, September 25, all members and staff wore purple to raise awareness of the campaign.

One of the highlights of the day was Darren Rossiter, manager for Energie Fitness Leighton Buzzard, teaching a Zumba classed, wearing a tutu.

He said: "It was a brilliant day, we managed to beat our target of raising £1,000, we actually raised £1,200 and everyone really enjoyed it and got involved.

"The silent auction of the car parking space was really popular and raised over £300.

"Our members enjoyed seeing us dressed up and we also had a few of our female members who spoke to us about their stories, they are breast cancer survivors.

"On a bigger scale they managed to go round to all 44 places and turn pads purple in Dean's wife's memory.

"They have raised over £10,000 but the more important thing is raising awareness for breast cancer. It was a really good day and we were glad to be a part of it."