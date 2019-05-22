Leighton Buzzard Hockey Club appeals for the public’s help in refurbishing their clubhouse

Leighton Buzzard Hockey Club has set up a fundraising page to raise money to refurbish their clubhouse at Vandyke Upper School.

The club has until Wednesday, July 3, to raise its initial £15,000, they raised £3,000 in the first week and now have eight weeks to raise the remaining amount.

Leighton Buzzard Hockey Club

Nicola Lacey, communication officer for the club, said: “Many years hard work has gone into the acquisition of a clubhouse and a considerable amount of money has already been raised so far through the town council grant and other means to secure the building but now we are reaching out to our wider community to work together to refurbish the inside and create a hub for Leighton Buzzard Hockey club.

“The hockey club has been part of the community since 1901 and so there is a huge amount of history and supporters within the local and immediate communities and we can’t do it alone and that is where everyone can add a little to help us to achieve our goal.

“We hosted a very successful open day in May which was well attended and highlighted how raising money can be lots of fun. We have been supported by GB hockey player Zoe Shipperlely in a junior masterclass as well as a local community sporting event.”

The club would like to hear from any local businesses who would be interested in supporting or sponsoring the club in the short or long term.

Leighton Buzzard Hockey Club clubhouse

To help support Leighton Buzzard Hockey Club visit: www.crowdfunder.co.uk/lbhc-club-house-project?tk=4e9b830a820f2e717fc6d67c487094d5a3658814.