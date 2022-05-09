From 1pm on Saturday, May 14, to 1pm on Sunday, May 15, residents can visit Vandyke Upper School to join in with games and help to raise money for 'Mind Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes' (MBLMK).

The club's juniors, seniors, walking hockey, and Flyerz ‘Yes We Can’ section will also be taking on the challenge for the charity, whose aim is ‘to make sure no-one has to face a mental health problem alone’.

Club representative, Jemima FitzMorris, said: "Sport in general can have a positive impact on mental health and team sports even more so. It can reduce stress, increase self esteem and reduce depression and anxiety.

Leighton Buzzard Hockey Club

"It's a club built ethos to encourage everyone to look out for one another, and have the opportunity and freedom for everyone to talk about their feelings, whether someone's had a bad day or has an issue that's impacted on their mental health."

There will be a special family session from 1pm to 3pm on the Saturday, but youngsters can attend any time to cheer people on, while there will also be food, drinks, a raffle, games, and prizes.

Jemima added: "Come on down – even at night – and show your support. Pick up a stick and give hockey a try. It’ll be brilliant fun!"

The club would like to say thank you to Porsche Silverstone, Leighton Buzzard Golf Course, Chirozone, Studio 83, Oliver and Hare, and Amore Pizza for donating prizes.

To donate to MBLMK, click here