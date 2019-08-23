Leighton Buzzard Italian restaurant has the X Factor!

There was a singing surprise at Mama Rosa’s in Leighton Buzzard on Saturday night as a former X Factor singer impressed staff with her voice.

Kezia Povey, who used to be part of girl group, Sweet Sense, who made it to Robbie Williams’ LA home at judge’s houses on the X Factor last year, was part of an impromptu performance at a family celebration meal.

Kezia Povey

The-16-year-old, from Weston Super Mare, has family connections to Leighton Buzzard with grandparents, uncles and aunts living in the area and her mother Laura is a former Cedars’ student.

The now solo artist released her first recording, Freak Ya, with Jack Rose on Friday, August 9, but at her grandparents’ 30th wedding anniversary celebration meal, she decided to sing a few songs from A Star Is Born.

Jane Brescia, the owner’s wife, said: “She is a good, talented singer.

“The family were in our function room as she wanted to sing for a family member at the meal. Our staff went in and got to see her sing.

“She was really good, very confident and has a really powerful voice.”