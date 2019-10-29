Leighton Buzzard micropub raises money for WheelPower

A micropub in Leighton Buzzard has raised £150 for a charity that helps disabled people get involved in sport.

The Bald Buzzard Alehouse, Leighton Buzzard's first micropub, ran a ran a Mystery Beer competition where customers had to guess an unknown beer and all proceeds were donated to the WheelPower.

The Bald Buzzard raised 150 for WheelPower

The charity has been providing opportunities in sport for people with physical impairments for over 70 years, it aims to transform lives through sport.

Phil Thompson, owner of The Bald Buzzard, on Hockliffe Street, said: "We ran the competition as part of Cask Ale Week last month, we had a mystery beer and our customers had to guess what the beer was, all proceeds were donated to Wheel Power.

"Five people guessed it right so we put their names in a hat and pulled out a winner, they won free ten pints from the pub.

"We raised £150 for Wheel Power, I can’t think of a more worthy local charity.

"They are a great charity and we were glad we could help them, Chiltern Brewery chose them and we decided to choose them as well.

"A big thank you to everyone who took part."

The mystery beer was Chiltern Wheeling and it was brewed by Chiltern Brewery.