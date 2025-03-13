Leighton Buzzard music festival Buzzstock returns this July - and it's looking for VIPS

By Jo Robinson
Published 13th Mar 2025, 14:21 BST
Buzzstock Festival is back with a bang this year – and it's looking for VIP guests.

The popular weekend returns on July 12 and 13, with Saturday's pop-tastic tributes include ABBA, Furnace and the Fundamentals, Take That, Taylor Swift, Elvis and local band Talkin' Loud.

And there's no slowing down on Sunday, with showstopping tributes to Queen, Uncle Funk's Disco Inferno, ‘Badness’, Cher, Madonna, and Tina Turner. There'll also be a special performance from 80s synth band, Solarzone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Headline sponsors, Osborne Morris and Morgan (OMM) solicitors, said: "OMM will elevate the festival experience by once again hosting the exclusive VIP zone.

Members of OMM at a previous Buzzstock Music Festival. Image: OMM.placeholder image
Members of OMM at a previous Buzzstock Music Festival. Image: OMM.

"Festival goers can look forward to giveaways, interactive activities, and their giant playing card 'Higher Lower' game."

"We’re thrilled to be back and excited to bring even more fun and surprises to the crowd," added Anna Roberts, from OMM's live event marketing team.

The festival will be held at Billington Old Car Boot Field, Stanbridge Road. Buy your tickets here.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There will also be entertainment from Johnny Murph – a stand up comic whose style has been described as a “warm, gentle hug of comedy”.

“Johnny has gags, stories and puns aplenty, delivered with his childlike exuberance and gentle humour,” says Buzzstock Music Festival.

Guests can also visit the Happy Arena to “get their crafting on” and enjoy activities including ceramic painting, printing Buzzstock festival tote bags, and making Taylor Swift-style festival bracelets.

There will be free options such as games and colouring, too.

These will be organised by High Street businesses Happydashery and The.Workshop.Shop.

Click here for more information about the festival.

Related topics:Leighton BuzzardTaylor Swift
News you can trust since 1861
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice