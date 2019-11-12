Leighton Buzzard nail salon wins national award

A nail shop in Leighton Buzzard is celebrating after recently winning a national award.

Nails by Louise, on Bridge Street, won the Best Nail Artist 2019 award at the National Hair and Beauty Awards.

The salon, run by Steve and Louise Corney, opened in December last year, Louise was a mobile technician before they opened the salon.

Louise said: "It was amazing to win and we did not expect it, there were about five or six people nominated for the award.

"I built up my business through word of mouth and social media, I pride myself on customer care and that has helped me progress to where I am today.

"The opportunity came up for the salon on the high street and we took it, it has gone from strength to strength and we have more things planned for the future."

Louise with the award for Best Nail Artist 2019