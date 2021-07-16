Leighton Buzzard residents can 'Tell What You Know to a PCSO'

Leighton Buzzard residents are invited to share their crime concerns and 'Tell What You Know to a PCSO .

Two engagement events are being held this summer, with the first on July 28 from 10am - 12pm at The Dineyard, Waterborne Walk, and the second on August 25 from 10am - 12noon at The Picture House, Lake Street.

The aim is for residents to raise any concerns they have in the community, provide the PCSOs with intel, obtain security items or advice - or just come along for a general chat.

Tell What You Know to a PCSO. Poster: Bedfordshire Police.

PCSO Rachel Carne told the LBO: "I will be setting up a 'Tell what you know to a PCSO' monthly surgery in and around Leighton Buzzard, giving the community a chance to meet up with us face to face.

"With me will also be a member of the council neighbour team (SNO) who will also be able to chat about council related issues.

"Two of the dates are listed on our posters. The next venue will be at The Cod and Waffle in September at 7pm, and the library in the town in October (date to be confirmed one weekend).