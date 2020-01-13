Leighton Buzzard's Co-op stores are supporting Hospice at Home Volunteers

A Leighton Buzzard charity has been chosen to benefit from the Co-op Local Community Fund scheme.

The Co-op food stores on Clarence Road and Stanbridge Road in Leighton Buzzard, and the Co-op store on Bird's Hill, in Heath and Reach, will be raising money for Hospice at Home Volunteers. Co-op Funeralcare on Stanbridge Road, will also be taking part in the fundraising scheme, which will run until October.

Hospice at Home Volunteers

Every time Co-op members shop in store, 1% of what they spend on selected own-branded products and services goes to help fund community projects where they live, they also give all money raised from shopping bag sales to help even more.

Hospice at Home Volunteers is a charity that covers Leighton Buzzard and Linslade, it provides practical, social and emotional support to people and their carers. They offer a free service that provides strength and encouragement at a difficult time, and they offer practical help where it is needed during a life-limiting illness.

Sophie Gilleard, promotion and fundraising co-ordiantor for Hospice at Home Volunteers, said: "At a time when funds for community groups and charitable organisations are becoming more difficult to access, we’re incredibly grateful for this opportunity to make a real difference in Leighton Buzzard and Linslade.

"We are raising funds to help us reach out within the community, we are looking to recruit and train more volunteers as well as making ourselves known further around the town so we are able to help many more people who could benefit from this life changing free service.

"The Co-op is looking to support organisations that make a difference in their local communities by protecting and improving community spaces, helping people reach their full potential by developing their skills, or promoting health and wellbeing."

For more information about the charity and the work they do, visit: hospiceathomevolunteers.org.uk.