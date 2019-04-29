Leighton Buzzard salon helps to raise thousands of pounds for breast cancer charity

A Leighton Buzzard salon organised a fundraiser to help raise over £4,000 for Against Breast Cancer.

Cathy Arganese Bespoke Beauty, on Hockliffe Street, had two men volunteer to have their legs waxed to raise money for the charity that is looking to find a vaccine to beat secondary cancer.

Waxing their legs for charity

Natalie Vardy, from the salon, said: “Mike and Roger did a 200 mile cycle ride and they volunteered to have their legs waxed for charity.

“The current total as of Wednesday was £2800 and the boys are on their second part of their 200 mile bike ride today. It was Mike and Roger who initiated the fundraising as they all have their own stories.”

Mike Vaill, Roger Hemming, Ian McCrorie, Charlie Stuart and Neil McCrorie cycled 220 miles over two days from Royal Lytham St Anne’s golf club to Woburn gold club.

Mike, of Calvert Green, said: “We are very proud, the current just giving total is £3450 but we have cash to bank which will take us beyond £4000. We have no more challenges but we will be collecting at the golf courses in Spain whilst on tour and we also have a fancy dress day where we collect and ask for donation for photos with us. This year we are dressed as Roman’s and Vikings.”

Raising money for charity