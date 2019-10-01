Leighton Buzzard supermarket raises thousands for CLIC Sargent

Morrisons in Leighton Buzzard has raised over £25,000 for CLIC Sargent since the charity partnership began in February 2017.

The store, on Lake Street, has organised fundraising events including sponsored silence, a head shave, auctions, Easter knitting, running, walking, cycling, raffles and bag packing. ......

At Easter Morrisons sold hand knitted Easter chicks to raise money for CLIC Sargent

In total, employees and customers have helped to raise £25,399.35 for the cancer charity for children, young people and their families. The charity's care team provide specialist support across the UK.

Morrisons colleagues and their close family can be match funded through the Morrisons Foundation up to £1,000 www.morrisonsfoundation.com. The store in Leighton Buzzard has received £3,000 in match funding for CLIC Sargent.

Katharine Smith, the store's Community Champion, said: "Customers in Leighton Buzzard and surrounding areas are so unbelievably generous."

Morrisons Leighton Buzzard and the Morrisons Foundation have also been raising money for charities that make a positive difference in local communities.

Katharine added: "The Morrisons Foundation supports charities making a positive difference in local communities across England, Scotland and Wales.

"We award grants to registered charities for projects that make a real impact on their communities and match fund the money (up to £1,000) that Morrisons colleagues and their close family raise for their chosen charities.

"Employees of Morrisons Leighton Buzzard have been busy fundraising, some of the charities we have received/applied for match funding for are: The British Heart Foundation, Sue Ryder, Military Charities, KidsOut, Breast Cancer, Cancer Research, CLIC Sargent, Mind, RECLAIM Life."

The Morrisons Foundation help to raise awareness at a local level, encourage charities to apply for funding and organise cheque presentations, as well as raise money for charities of their choice which is matched by the Foundation up to a maximum of £1,000.

To help Morrisons Leighton Buzzard support the community contact Katharine on champion.leightonbuzzard@morrisonsplc.co.uk.