Leighton Buzzard takes in the sights and sounds of Victorian Britain as history comes alive

Thousands of the town’s residents headed to Leighton Buzzard High Street on Saturday for the annual Living History Day and were treated to the sights and sounds of Victorian Britain.

Gracing us with her presence, Her Majesty Queen Victoria and her private secretary oversaw proceedings alongside the cavalryman who provided talks and demonstrations throughout the day.

Living History Day 2019

The roast chestnut seller proved popular, with the arena demonstrations of canon and weapon firing and Punch and Judy shows being well received by all generations of visitors.

Ragged Victorians provided a presence around the Market Cross whilst demonstrations of candle making and traditional Victorian crafts took place throughout the street.

Paper Trail (Heritage) Fire Brigade brought along their vintage fire pump, allowing visitors to see how the town’s firefighters would have tackled blazes in by-gone years.

Also joining in this year were the Leighton Buzzard & District Archaeological & Historical Society who provided information to visitors about the history of Leighton-Linslade and its surrounding areas.

This year’s event also saw the launch of the new Living History Trail, with its interactive trail app ‘Buzzard Trails’, which features local townsfolk from Leighton-Linslade’s social history which was well received with many people downloading the app on Saturday or taking literature away to complete at a later date.

Captain George Baker, Alexander Muddiman and Mary Bassett joined us to provide an interactive experience for those completing the trail on Saturday and giving an insight into the characters depicted in the trail.

The Buzzard Trails app can be downloaded free of charge from iTunes and the Android App store now, or a leaflet can be collected from Leighton-Linslade Town Council offices.