Leighton Buzzard teacher will take on bungee jump for Parkinson’s UK

A teacher from Vandyke Upper School will be undertaking a 160ft bungee jump on Sunday to raise money for Parkinson’s UK.

Martin Conway, 29, from Kempston, will jump 160ft from the Tees Transporter Bridge with his brothers David, 37, and Richard, 34.

Martin, Richard, David and their dad

The brothers are taking on the challenge to raise money for Parkinson’s UK. Their dad Gerard Conway was diagnosed with the disease five years ago.

Martin, who teaches PE at the Leighton Buzzard school, said: “My dad suffers from Parkinson’s and he sent us an email about the bungee jump, which we think was his way of hinting for us to do it.

“I signed up and then my brothers signed up just after me, our aim was to raise £250 each and raise awareness of the work the charity does.

“I have raised nearly £500, Richard has raised around £400 and David, who was the last to sign up, has raised £200 so we are around the £1,000 mark, which is a great amount.

“The Tees Transporter Bridge is in Middlesbrough where my dad grew up. I thought it would be a perfect opportunity to try and raise money for Parkinson’s UK whilst creating memories for us all too.

“One of my brothers has done a bungee jump before so he has been winding us up about it, but I’m more worried about the weather, it’s a lot colder up there, and I hope I don’t fall in the water.”

Parkinson’s is a progressive neurological condition, parts of the brain become progressively damaged over many years, there is currently no cure. Parkinson’s UK aims to find a cure and improve life for everyone affected by Parkinson’s through pioneering research, information, support and campaigning.

To make a donation visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/martinconwaytransporterbridgebungeejump.