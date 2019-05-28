Leighton Buzzard twins won competition to watch MK Dons go up to League One

Twins from Leighton Middle School watched MK Dons win promotion and met some players after winning a competition.

Ronnie and Richie Paice, 12, from Stanbridge, wrote a poem about the club’s push for promotion and entered it into the competition, run by MK Dons, to win tickets to the final game of the season.

Ronnie and Richie with Baily Cargill

The boys won 30 free tickets to the game against Mansfield, which MK Dons won.

Their mum, Sasha Paice, said: “They came home from school on the Wednesday before the game and said there was a competition to design a poem or poster about the team’s push for promotion.

“The boys chose to do a poem and we found out on the Friday that they had won, there was about 21 of us that went to the game.

“They had a great day, the team won and got promoted so it was a really great day, everyone really enjoyed it.

Ronnie and Richie on the pitch after the MK Dons game

“We got on the pitch after as well, which the boys loved.”