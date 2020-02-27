Leighton Buzzard woman fined for mis-using mum's Blue Badge

A Leighton Buzzard woman has been fined a total of £573 after she was caught using her mother's Blue Badge when she was not present.

Kelly Doyle, 42, of Billington Court, was caught during a Central Bedfordshire enforcement day, Luton Magistrates' Court heard.

She admitted to parking in Lake Street in November 2019, and was fined £40 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £503.

Cllr Richard Wenham, deputy council leader, said: “People who mis-use Blue Badges to park in spaces reserved for holders are inconsiderately taking spaces away from those who genuinely require them.

"They allow a disabled person to park closer to their destination and must only be used by another person if the badge holder is present and being dropped off or collected.”