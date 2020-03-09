Leighton Buzzard woman plans to run 5k to support homeless shelter

A woman from Leighton Buzzard is preparing to run 5k to raise money for Leighton-Linslade homeless shelter.

Toni Bull, 30, decided to raise money for the charity after visiting the shelter as part of her studying.

Toni is raising money for Leighton-Linslade Homeless Shelter

The student health visitor was recently diagnosed with osteoarthritis in her jaw, and she decided to keep her mind focused by taking up running.

She said: "Being diagnosed with osteoarthritis in my jaw was a huge shock.

"I needed something positive to focus on, to distract from the constant pain I am in and to manage the side effects of the medication I am now on, so I have decided to take up running.

"This is a challenge in itself, as I have never run before!"

Toni is training using the couch to 5k programme, she has set herself a challenge of completing her first official 5k during the Rightmove MK Marathon weekend in Milton Keynes on Saturday, May 2, - her 31st birthday!

She added: "I am a student nurse and as part of the role we visit charities and organisations.

"Having recently become involved with the Leighton-Linslade Homeless Service through my studies as a Student Health Visitor and seeing the amazing work they do, I've decided this would be a wonderful opportunity to raise some money to support them."

To make a donation visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/tonibull.