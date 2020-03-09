Leighton Buzzard woman plans to run 5k to support homeless shelter

A woman from Leighton Buzzard is preparing to run 5k to raise money for Leighton-Linslade homeless shelter.
Toni Bull, 30, decided to raise money for the charity after visiting the shelter as part of her studying.
The student health visitor was recently diagnosed with osteoarthritis in her jaw, and she decided to keep her mind focused by taking up running.
She said: "Being diagnosed with osteoarthritis in my jaw was a huge shock.
"I needed something positive to focus on, to distract from the constant pain I am in and to manage the side effects of the medication I am now on, so I have decided to take up running.
"This is a challenge in itself, as I have never run before!"
Toni is training using the couch to 5k programme, she has set herself a challenge of completing her first official 5k during the Rightmove MK Marathon weekend in Milton Keynes on Saturday, May 2, - her 31st birthday!
She added: "I am a student nurse and as part of the role we visit charities and organisations.
"Having recently become involved with the Leighton-Linslade Homeless Service through my studies as a Student Health Visitor and seeing the amazing work they do, I've decided this would be a wonderful opportunity to raise some money to support them."
To make a donation visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/tonibull.