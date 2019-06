A woman from Leighton Buzzard has been reunited with her tortoise after it escaped from her garden in Clarence Road.

Emily Hewitt contacted the LBO after seven-year-old Eddy went missing and after our appeal online Emily discovered that Eddy was at the vets.

Eddy is back home

She said: “He was handed in to the vets in Heath and Reach ten days ago and has been looked after by the vets nurse Lucy since then.

“It is such a relief to have him back and I can’t thank the LBO and Lucy enough for his safe return.”