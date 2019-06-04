Leighton Buzzard woman’s great trek for Keech

A woman from Leighton Buzzard is preparing to take on the biggest challenge of her life to raise money for Keech.

Lesley Beaney, of Hockliffe Road, will be trekking the Great Wall of China in October 2020 to raise money for the charity that provides care for terminally ill children and adults.

Lesley at the May Fayre

The 33-year-old wanted to raise money for the charity to thank them for the care and support they gave her family when her dad passed away in 2004. She said: “The main aim of the trek is to raise money for Keech but I also want to challenge myself, this will be the hardest thing I have ever done.

“I am nervous but also really excited, it will be amazing to raise money for Keech while doing something that really puts me out of my comfort zone.

“I lost my dad at Keech in 2004 after he battled cancer for 18 years, the support and care they gave my dad and the whole family was incredible.

“Ever since then I wanted to help Keech. In 2010 I became a volunteer and in 2016 they offered me a job and I am now a family support providing pre and post bereavement support to family’s on the children’s side of the Hospice.

“When I signed up for the challenge I knew I had to get fit, énergie Fitness in Leighton Buzzard have been really supportive, they have provided me with a personal trainer twice a month up until the trek to help me get fit for the challenge.”

Lesley will be organising events to raise money and awareness of her challenge.

She added: “I am hoping to raise £3,500 for Keech, I held a stall at the Leighton Buzzard May Fair last month, raising £360. On Monday 10th June I am holding a curry night with live music at the Lime Tree in North Street. Tickets are £17 for a three course meal and tickets are available to purchase from the Lime Tree or by contacting myself lbeaney77@outlook.com.”

To donate visit: www.justgiving.com/lesley-beaney2020.