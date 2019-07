A woman from Leighton Buzzard is appealing for the public’s help in finding her missing tortoise.

Emily Hewitt’s seven-year-old tortoise, Eddy, escaped from her garden in Clarence Road on Saturday, June 29.

She said: “About three weeks ago I lost my tortoise and she was found in Heath and Reach. Well, my tenacious little lady has escaped again.”

Eddy is about 7” long, if anyone has seen Emily’s tortoise email: emilyhewitt1@mail.com.