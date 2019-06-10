Leighton-Linslade aims to impress as one of only two UK towns in international In Bloom contest

Leighton-Linslade is one of only two towns representing the UK in an international In Bloom competition.

The town has been put forward for Communities in Bloom following its successful Anglia in Bloom performance where it won Gold for the third year in a row.

Communities in Bloom, Leighton-Linslade. Photo by Nolan Johnson

In what is the 25th Edition of Communities in Bloom, Leighton-Linslade is in the International Challenge Medium category, along with Malahide Ireland; Mosonmagyaróvár Hungary; Nivelles Belgium and Stratford ON Canada.

The communities will be rated from 1 to 5 Blooms, based on the scoring obtained. Also, they will aim to obtain Bronze, Silver or Gold levels in their 5-Bloom rating.

The Communities in Bloom judges, Richard Daigneault from Canada and Mauro Paradisi from Italy will be evaluating Leighton-Linslade on June 10-12 and Leighton-Linslade in Bloom is reminding all businesses and residents to tidy up their property ahead of the visit.

Communities in Bloom is a Canadian non-profit organisation committed to fostering civic pride, environmental responsibility and beautification through community involvement and the challenge of a national programme, with focus on the enhancement of green spaces in communities.

Communities in Bloom, Leighton-Linslade

To support the educational aspect of its activities, the organisation established the Communities in Bloom Foundation, a registered charity dedicated to funding, developing, and disseminating education and awareness on the value, improvement, importance and sustainable development of green spaces and natural environment in Canada.

Chairman of the Grounds and Environmental Services Committee, Cllr Ray Berry, said that “being selected to be one of only two towns to represent the United Kingdom in this international competition is a great honour for the town council and the parish”.

Halesowen is the other town taking part.

