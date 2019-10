We recently reported the theft of food donations at the Leighton Linslade Food Bank.

Bedfordshire Police provided us with a CCTV image of a woman they thought could help with their inquiries . In fact, the image is of a woman who is entirely innocent and was at the food bank to pick up items for a toddlers' group, which she has done on many occasions. We are happy to clarify the situation for the benefit of the woman pictured and our readers.