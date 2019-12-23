Leighton Linslade Homeless Service thanks the town for generosity to food bank

The Leighton Linslade Homeless Service (LLHS) has thanked the people of Leighton Buzzard for their generosity this festive season.

Paul Latimer, project coordinator for LLHS, told the LBO that the Leighton Linslade Community Foodbank is well stocked up this Christmas thanks to donations from local businesses and the community.

A message from the LLHS

He said: “We do not need anything for the food bank, we have been blessed with so many donations by the community and the people of Leighton Buzzard.

“We have collections from Tesco, Morrisons and Marks & Spencer throughout the year, and people give more to these collections at Christmas.

“We were also the lead in the community matters in Waitrose and we have had lots of donations from people as well.

“We have had a 60% increase this year on referrals for the food bank and in the past it used to be single people, but now we are seeing more referrals of families, so these donations really do help.

The foodbank at the LLHS

"People really have been so generous, there might be a need for donations in January but for now we are very well stocked.

“We want to say a massive thank you to everyone that has donated, it is great and also very humbling.

“All this couldn’t happen without the generosity of the people of Leighton Buzzard, and on behalf of LLHS I would like to say a big thank you and a happy Christmas to all.”

For more information about the Leighton Linslade Homeless Service visit: www.llhsblackhorse.org.uk.