Leighton-Linslade Thanksgiving and Reflection event lined up to acknowledge Covid impact on community

Leighton-Linslade Town Council is planning to organise a Thanksgiving and Reflection event to honour those who died or suffered due to Covid-19.

The heartfelt idea was discussed at a recent meeting of the Cultural and Economic Committee and it is hoped that members of the public will find comfort during the special day.

A date has been suggested for early March, but due to the pandemic this could of course change, with residents are advised to 'watch this space' and look out for updates.

Leighton Buzzard. Photo: Jane Russell.

Mayor of Leighton-Linslade, Cllr Farzana Kharawala, said: "Losing someone at any time is tremendously hard, but to have suffered a loss in the last 20 months has been so difficult for so many. The Thanksgiving and Reflection event will be a chance to recognise not just those that continue to work hard to support our community, but also a time to remember those that are no longer with us.

"We have a strong sense of community in Leighton Buzzard and Linslade, and to me it is important that as we continue to support each other in ways that no one could have predicted, we also acknowledge those that we miss from our lives."

The council report from the meeting discusses the idea in its infancy, stating: "Planning is underway for the Thanksgiving and Reflection event, scheduled for Sunday 6th March.

"The event will feature stalls from groups within the town who have suffered a loss of income due to the Covid-19 pandemic, along with those who have aided those in need throughout.

" An LED screen will provide the opportunity for members of the public to submit photos of their stories from during the pandemic, along with photographs of loved ones for a period of reflection to be held during the event."

It is hoped that this "period of reflection" will allow an opportunity for members of the public to remember those who have passed away during the pandemic as well as give thanks to key-workers who continued to work throughout.

It continued: "Whilst it is hoped that the thanksgiving and reflection event will be able to take place, it should be noted that due to the nature of the pandemic, it may not be a suitable time for the event to take place (e.g., if cases or deaths rise significantly over the coming weeks and months).

"Officers will continue to monitor guidance from central Government regarding ongoing restrictions and adapt plans accordingly."