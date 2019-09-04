Leighton Road Surgery rated 'Inadequate' by CQC and placed in Special Measures

Leighton Road Surgery has been rated 'Inadequate' and placed in Special Measures in its latest inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

This means that the practice has to develop a clear timetable to address the issues raised by the CQC and make improvements.

Leighton Road Surgery

The practice will remain open and patients will be able to book appointments and access services as they usually do.

South West Beds MP Andrew Selous said: I’ve been very aware of the problems experienced by many patients over a long period of time at Leighton Road Surgery and have been working extremely closely with Bedfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group and NHS England in order to make sure that there are improvements.

"I strongly welcome the recruitment of eight GP locums on contracts of six or 12 months but do want to see GPs committing to this practice for the long term as soon as possible."

A spokesman from Bedfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said: "Leighton Road Surgery has been through a difficult period of change, which has brought about new ways of working.

"Staff continue to work hard and are committed to supporting patients to get the right care and support when they need it. However it is clear that more needs to be done to improve services for patients and more robust systems and processes will really help this.

"An action plan has been developed with NHS England to help the surgery be more creative and think more innovatively about how to provide services both now and in the future."

Actions already out in place include:

• The appointment of a new deputy practice manager from 19 August.

• The recruitment of eight GP locums on longer contracts of either six or 12 months.

These CCG states that these appointments will bring stability to the GP workforce and also bring additional management support to the administration staff.

In addition, the practice has been in discussions with East London NHS Foundation Trust (ELFT) to consider a long-term solution for the practice. These discussions are reportedly at an early stage.

Mr Selous added: "I’m interested in the partnership with East London NHS Foundation Trust (ELFT). I will be looking further at exactly what benefits this will bring to patients at the Practice and will continue to monitor the service provided to 21,000 of my constituents by this very significant GP Practice locally.”

Dr Sarah Whiteman, medical director of Beds CCG said: “[The surgery] have done their very best over the last 12 months to provide a good service for their patients, but we do recognise that, on occasion, it has not been good enough.

"A partnership with ELFT will bring much needed stability to the practice and the staff, and will offer huge benefits for patients. This is the first GP practice in Central Bedfordshire to commit to this sort of solution, and we look forward to their future collaboration”

Dr Navina Evans, chief executive of LEFT, added: "We are so pleased to have the opportunity to support colleagues in Leighton Buzzard to ensure the residents continue to receive great services.

"We look forward to working with staff and commissioners in Bedfordshire to strengthen healthcare at Leighton Road Surgery.”