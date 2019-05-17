Linslade author’s book supports research into a cure for blindness disease affecting his wife

A Linslade author has come up with a novel way to raise money to help cure one of the most common forms of blindness, which his wife suffers with.

Geoffrey Cannon (pen name Geoffrey Vernon), of Bewdley Drive, has written a book and is donating at least 50% of the royalties to RETINA UK - a leading charity dedicated to finding treatments and eventually a cure for the blinding disease Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP).

Geoffrey Cannon, with wife Andrea and guide dog Lindy

It is estimated that one in 4,000 people in the UK suffer from RP.

Geoffrey, 64, has lived in Linslade with his wife Andrea, 59, and their two sons since 1985. Andrea suffers from Retinitis Pigmentosa, and as each year passed, she gradually lost her sight until now she is registered blind and relies on her guide dog Lindy to get out and about.

When she was first diagnosed way a back in 1981 very little was known about the disease, and there was no effective treatment or cure. Now, thanks to the work of RETINA UK in helping fund research treatment and potentially a cure is tantalisingly close.

However, more funds are always needed to maintain this crucial work and, more importantly, make the treatments available through the NHS. Geoffrey’s book Fallen Hero is set at the end of the First World War and contains plot lines that embrace comedy, tragedy, excitement and romance. He says since its launch on May 1, the response to the book has been excellent.

He said: “The book is designed to be a good read in its own right. Hopefully, people will enjoy it knowing that they have also supported a great cause and it also raises awareness of the invaluable work being undertaken by RETINA UK in curing this cruel sight-stealing disease.”

Fallen Hero is available through Amazon as a Kindle e-book or paperback. Search FALLEN HERO G. L. Vernon.

If anyone wishes to donate to RETINA UK direct, this can be done through their website www.retinauk.org.uk