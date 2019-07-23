Linslade Canal Festival extended for live music

Something different is coming to the annual Linslade Canal Festival in Tiddenfoot Waterside Park this year.

Taking place on Saturday (July 27), the event will run from 11am as usual, yet from 5pm onwards, as the Poplars and Lakeside areas begin to quieten, The Paddocks part of the site will continue with live music, food and a fully stocked bar open until 8pm.

Linslade Canal Festival

Alongside Ukie Toones, Huggy Flares will take to the stage before headliners Tigers Trio round off a full day of entertainment. This will extend the public’s opportunity to socialise with friends and family within the lovely waterside setting.

From 11am all of the favourite stall holders and demonstrators return alongside the picturesque canal boats to promote arts, crafts and cottage industries with numerous handcraft and trade stalls offering unique goods, gifts and glassware to purchase and take away.

Along the towpath, visitors will find a large number of coloured canal boats selling handcrafted goods and knitted items alongside food products, artwork and giftware.

Bring your best friends with you. The fun and informal dog show returns in 2019 after being postponed due to the heatwave in 2018 with all of the firm favourite categories returning – is your dog the quickest to sit? Or maybe there’s a naughtiest pooch story that you’d like to share? Entry is £1.50 on the day per dog per class with all of the proceeds going to HULA Animal Rescue.

A staple of the canal festival are the rural life and rural craft demonstrations which take place throughout the event. Alongside the popular mobile petting farm, visitors will be able to see first-hand bee skeps being made, hand crafted lace and walking sticks being crafted.

The town council would like to say a big thank you to supporters and local charities who assist them with the event which include HULA Animal Rescue, Canal & Rivers Trust, Friends of Tiddenfoot, Leighton Buzzard Better Speakers, The Rotary Club of Leighton-Linslade and Pet Stop.

Pedestrian admission to the festival is free. Nearby car parking is available for the event site at £5 per car. A charge of £2.50 for blue badge holders applies with free transfer to the event for the less mobile.

For further information, contact Leighton-Linslade Town Council on 01525 631920; email: info@leightonlinslade-tc.gov.uk or see www.leightonlinslade-tc.gov.uk. Attractions and entertainment correct at time of publication.