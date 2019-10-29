Linslade Girlguiding volunteer will trek part of the Great Wall of China to raise money for charity

A volunteer for a Girlguiding unit in Linslade is organising a fundraising event on Sunday, November 3, to raise money for Girlguiding UK.

Kate Hendry, 36, has been given the opportunity to trek along part of the Great Wall of China and hopes to raise £3,200 in total.

Kate will be trekking some of the Great Wall of China next year

Her first event is on Sunday, November 3, from 2pm until 4pm, at the Forster Institute in Linslade, where she will be selling second hand books, DVDs, games and puzzles, there will also be a tombola and refreshments.

Kate said: “I am hoping to inspire girls to have adventures, and raise money for this worthy organisation at the same time.

"I’m hoping to raise £3,200, half of the money is for my expenses and the other half will go directly to Girlguiding UK.

“The trip is next October, I’m hoping to raise £2,000 by May and then the rest by August.

"The money raised will go to the Girlguiding 'unrestricted funding' which means it can be spent on anything to create guiding opportunities for girls and young women across the UK.

"This could include training of volunteers, funding to start a new unit or grants to help units enable girls with additional needs to fully participate."

Girlguiding helps empower girls to be their best and become confident women, through events, adventures and meetings.

If anyone can donate prizes for the tombola, email Kate at kehendry@hotmail.com.

> To make a donation visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/kate-hendry2.