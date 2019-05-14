Linslade mum who has ME/CFS ran London Marathon to raise £2,000 for Down’s Heart Group

A woman from Linslade has raised over £2,000 for Down’s Heart Group in Dunstable when she completed the London Marathon last month.

Sara Lowe, 42, who was diagnosed with Myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME) 12 years ago and suffers with a dysfunction of the muscles, completed the 26.2 mile challenge in just over five hours.

Sara with her medal after the London Marathon

She said: “I ran the marathon feeling strong, with 8 months of running, 4 of those months in training and I managed to finish it on a high running my fasted last mile, so at 42, with ME/CFS I did it in five hours and 14 minutes.

“I stayed with a girl who needed that extra push, who went on to have a panic attack and knee injury after I lost her at mile 9.

“The lady running for Macmillan Cancer Support made it to the end, and has vocalised how grateful she was for my support on social media. We have now become friends online as we don’t live close by. She made it to the end too!”

“I was so happy I was able to reach the finishing line without feeling ill, I never ‘hit the wall’ once during the race.

“Making it home in one piece was one thing, but seeing my daughter hold my medal was everything to me. I learnt a lot that day, mentally, physically and emotionally.”

Sara, who is part of Leighton Buzzard Athletics Club, also wanted to use the London Marathon as a platform to raise awareness of ME.

She added: “I have also been posting about the race, my training and eating plans, I’ve had a lot of positive feedback about them so if anyone is interested in them visit: www.instagram.com/saraelisalowe or www.facebook.com/runningwithME.”